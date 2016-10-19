Schools hurt by inspection fee

Bagamoyo. The ten-fold increment in inspection fees for private schools is expected to deeply affect operations.

The management of Baobab Secondary School raised this fear over the weekend during the ninth graduation ceremony of Form Four students.

Baobab school director Khalfan Swai said the increase in inspection fees from Sh500 to Sh5,000 per student hurts private schools.

“Most schools can’t afford the increase, I fear it might lead to the death of some of them,” he said.