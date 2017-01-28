Schools run without books since opening

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Thousands of pupils across the country have been learning without textbooks a month since schools opened this year after authorities failed to deliver books citing hurdles caused by the syllabus change.

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training confirmed yesterday that it had delayed distributing textbooks to be used by Standard One to Three pupils after it changed the syllabus. A survey conducted by The Citizen in a number of schools in Dar es Salaam revealed that almost all Standard One to Three classes were learning without textbooks.

The ministry said the delays were caused by a process to improve the syllabus aimed at aligning it with the changes that target to put particular emphasis on reading, writing and counting.

There is also a possibility the complication has been caused by the decision to adopt the one textbook policy, which now compels all schools to use one textbook for a specific subject, published by one firm and printed by a single entity. A ministry official told The Citizen yesterday that the syllabus had already been completed, the books identified and the process to distribute started in 13 regions.

All schools will have the books by March this year, the source said. This was confirmed by the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE), which has been tasked with the work of preparing the new textbooks.

A TIE official, who declined to be named, also noted that the delay was a result of syllabus change.

But the Tanzania Association of Managers and Owners of Non-governmental Schools and Colleges (Tamongsco) said yesterday it was yet to be informed when the books would be distributed.

Mr Benjamin Nkonya, the Tamongsco chairman, said since schools opened early this month, Standard One to Three pupils were being taught without textbooks. “We have been calling the ministry to know when we will be issued with the new textbooks, but it has been over a month now, and we are yet to be informed,” he said.

A teacher at Kibangu International Primary School, who preferred anonymity for fear of reprisals, said they had been using their experience to teach the lower classes.

“There is no guidance from the ministry. So, we are improvising using the knowledge we have, and experience,” he said.

Another teacher at St Mary’s International School in Dar es Salaam, who also asked for anonymity, said the situation had created confusion among teachers and parents.

“When schools opened, some parents bought their children textbooks listed in the old curriculum, which are no longer in use. This means they will have to incur extra costs purchasing new textbooks,” he said.

Tamongsco also complained of additional costs, which they have had to incur following the government’s decision to change the syllabus.

Mr Nkonya said they had to retrain their teachers to be conversant with the improved syllabus.

The TIE official who spoke to The Citizen noted that the new syllabus was inevitable considering the changes in the world.

He said the new syllabus now embraced new subjects on HIV/Aids, drugs and climate change to enable children to better understand the environment around them.

More so, he said, the decision to improve the syllabus was reached following a research that was released in 2015 revealing that the majority of pupils complete Standard Seven without knowing how to read, count or write. “Due to this problem, the government decided to review the education system and came up with the improved syllabus for Standard One andTwo,” he said.

According to him, the new syllabus for Standard One and Two focused on what is commonly know by the Kiswahili acronym KKK, before picking additional subjects in Standard Three. He also assured schools and members of the public that the new textbooks had already been published by the TIE and were currently being distributed countrywide.

“The textbooks have already been disseminated to 13 regions and we expect to finalise the whole process by March this year,” he said.