Scores attend Masaburi farewell

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday led hundreds of people in paying their last respects to CCM cadre and former Dar es Salaam mayor Didas Masaburi.

In keeping with his will, the late Masaburi was later buried in Chanika, outside the city, at the compound of the Institute of Procurement and Supply (IPS) of which he was the proprietor.

The burial was preceded by a public funeral ceremony at Karimjee grounds in the city centre, where people from all walks of life paid their last respects.

Others in attendance included Retired President Jakaya Kikwete and Retired Vice President Mohammed Gharib Bilal.

It was revealed during the ceremony that two days after Masaburi was admitted to Muhimbili National Hospital, his elder brother died, but the family decided not to inform him because of his fragile health.

Masaburi, who was also a former East African Legislative Assembly member, died a few days later, unaware that his brother had passed away.

Family spokesperson Igogo Masaburi said Masaburi left behind several widows, including Mrs Janet Masaburi, and an unspecified number of children and grandchildren.

Extending his greetings, President Magufuli he knew that Masaburi had five wives and more than 20 children, adding that it was not shameful to have many wives and children.

“It is normal in African culture to have many wives and children, so I take this opportunity to extend my condolences to all the widows regardless of their legitimacy,” he said, prompting chuckles at the otherwise sombre ceremony.

Dr Magufuli urged the family to unite during this difficult time and hard time, and avoid misunderstandings that may tear them.