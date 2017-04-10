Scores homeless after downpour

By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. Over 30 households in Makoko Ward here have been rendered homeless after their houses were destroyed by heavy rain on Friday.

Mayor for Musoma municipality, Mr William Gumbo, appealed for humanitarian assistance as many people have lost virtually all their properties.

“There is currently no money at the disaster management unit to support the victims,” he said

However, he said, the district defence and security committee has already begun to lobby for aid for the over 150 homeless people.

Mr Gumbo noted that the 15-minute downpour, which was accompanied by strong winds, led to serius damage of electricity infrastructure.

“Most parts in the area, including Mwisenge Street, is experiencing power outages after electricity poles were destroyed,” he said. He told this paper in a telephone interview that they have started verifying names of the victims.

He explained that some of the houses were destroyed and that the victims have taken refuge at their neighbours’ premises.