Search for TLS secretariat members gets underway

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Members of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) today, Saturday April 14, have started casting their votes here to get their new secretariat, which will lead the bar for the next one year.

One of the posts that are up for grabs in that of TLS president that is being vied for by four candidates including Fatma Karume, Godwin Simba Ngwilimi, Godwin Musa Mwalongo and Godfrey Wasonga who, however, could not show up to ask for votes yesterday on Friday April 13.

Despite the challenge posed by weather conditions, the lawyers were seen queuing as they waited to cast their votes in a democratic exercise.

The vice president’s post is all but sealed as there is only one candidate, Dr Rugemeleza Shala. This is the same case with the treasurer’s post which has Nicholas Duhia as the sole candidate vying for it.