Security tightened at ‘Sugu’ case judgment

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Security has been tightened at the Mbeya Resident Magistrates’ Court where judgement will be delivered in the case against the Mbeya-Urban constituency member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the Chadema opposition political party, Joseph Mbilinyi – popularly known as ‘Sugu’ – and the secretary of the party’s Southern Highlands Zone, Emmanuel Masonga.

At the court premises, The Citizen saw a large number of uniformed officers of the specially-equipped Field Force Unit (FFU) who have heightened security in the area.

Mr Sugu and the co-accused had already been brought to the court where judgement will be read regarding ‘their’ case in which they are charged with uttering disgraceful remarks against President John Magufuli.

They are alleged to have committed the offense when addressing a public rally held on the Mwenge Primary School Grounds in Mbeya city on December 30 last year.

The judgement is scheduled to be read by the resident magistrate in-charge, Michael Mteite who also presided over the case.

Both the prosecution and the defence made their final submissions on February 9 this year.

During the hearing the state produced five witnesses and an audio exhibit that was said to have been recorded by the fifth prosecution witness, Police Inspector Joram Magova.

The defence called six witnesses including the two accused persons who denied to have uttered any disgraceful remarks against the Head of State.

To start with, the co-accused were defended by three advocates, namely Sabina Yongo, Boniface Mwabukusi and Hekima Mwasipu. Un due course of time and events, they all ‘dropped’ out of the ‘defence race,’ and the ‘baton’ was picked up by the renown Advocate Peter Kibatala.

Mr ‘Sugu’ and Mr Masonga were arraigned in court on January 16, 2018, when the charge against them was formally read in court by State Attorney Joseph Pande.

Noting at the time that investigations into the allegations had been completed, Mr Pande told the court that the prosecution side were ready to proceed with hearing of the case.