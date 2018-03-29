Seif tours Pemba Island to strengthen party unity

By Haji Mtumwa and Muhammed Khamis TheCitzenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The Secretary General of the Opposition CUF, Mr Seif Sharif Hamad, is touring Pemba Island, where he made his first statement that the party would remain strong, despite being drawn into a crisis by a faction led by Prof Ibrahim Lipumba.

“Although there are some people that call themselves CUF leaders, their sole goal is to retard the party and its efforts. We tell them that their moves will not bear fruit since we have been serious,” said Mr Seif.

Mr Seif made the statement yesterday when he was speaking to leaders and members of the party from the grassroots at district levels in Ngezi Ward, Pemba South Region.

He said their party’s former chairman, Prof Lipumba, and his followers, in cooperation with the office of the Registrar of Political Parties, had the intention of deliberately sabotaging CUF due to what he called his party to be more accepted than any other, particularly in Zanzibar.

‘’This party has come a long way. Lipumba and his followers utterly don’t know where it started. We allowed them to get on board because of hour hospitality. But today they have become great traitors with the aim of eliminating the party. For sure they are the ones who will end and get disgraced before the eyes of a wider section of society,’’ said Mr Seif.

Speaking over the subsidy crisis, he said they had information that until February, this year, the Registrar of Political Parties, Judge Fransis Mutungi, had provided Prof Lipumba with some amount of their party’s subsidy, which was not less than Sh1 billion.

The party’s boss explained that he was greatly saddened by that, despite a court’s order to stop the subsidy from being released.

He alleged that Prof Lipumba and his group have been provided with the subsidy without any worry as if there was no court order to block the release of the money.

He also touched on the issue of nepotism in the employment sector, alleging that currently in Zanzibar for anyone to get employment one must be a member of CCM because contrary to that it was impossible.

Mr Seif said such kind of nepotism was very bad, explaining that it could ruin the country’s development by employing incompetent people and those who were capable being left out of the system.