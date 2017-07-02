Self-injectibles offer ray of hope

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Kampala. Beatrice John from Kawali District in Western Uganda is 30 years old, and a mother of six children, to her contraceptives have never been easy to come by as she had to walk some five kilometres to the nearest health centre. Beatrice got married at the age of 18 and before she could know it she was pregnant with her first child.

“After giving birth to my first child, I was advised to attend post-natal clinic to learn about some modern family planning methods,” she told reporters on the sideline of Population Reference Bureau meeting held in Uganda recently. Unfortunately, she could not continue attending the clinic because it was too far from her village and she had critical responsibilities that required her attention instead of something that she thought she could handle.

Ten years later Beatrice found herself surrounded with six children and that was when she was approached by officials from Kansaeeta Health Centre who enrolled her in the Sayana Press pilot project.

Sayana Press is a self-injectable contraceptive, used mostly in rural areas by women who cannot access health facilities easily.

PATH reproductive health global programme says Sayana Press is a new lower-dose, easy-to-use injectable contraceptive that is administered every three months under the skin rather than into the muscle.

They are conducting research in several African countries on the use of Sayana Press and Beatrice is among 35 women on this trial.

Beatrice’s case is not an isolated case in Africa as millions continue facing challenges of access to contraceptive services.

Flora Severine from Kwakoa village in Mwanga District, Tanzania is another who has had issues with family planning, at 45 she has 13 children who not well spaced with some being only a year apart.

Hers is a dilemma that have followed her progeny, two of her eldest daughters aged 17 and 18 are already mothers leaving her quite a worried woman in need of some urgent intervention . According to her, they can only access family planning services from the Ngulu village which has one dispensary catering for both Kwakoa and Ngulu villages.

“It is a long walk of up to five hours to get there and I had to discontinue use of pills because they affected my monthly circle,” she says. According to the 2016 Demographic index the country’s birth rate stands at 36 births per 1,000.

The Family Planning Association of Tanzania (Umati) executive director Dr Lugano Daimon says they conduct outreach programmes at least once a month to reach women who do not have access family planning services.

He says this is because some women have to walk long distances to access such service something that leads to discouragement.

Uganda’s case

Currently Uganda has put in place a policy supporting CBD of injectable, and registered Sayana Press in April 2014.

First order of 331,000 units of Sayana Press arrived in August 2014 and introduced in 28 districts between 2014 and 2016 , taking care of 2,100 Village Health Teams (VHTs), while 190 supervisors at Health Centre trained to provide support and supplies to VHTs.

Family planning clients and providers report the success of Sayana Press due to easy administration, experience of fewer side effects due to shorter needle.

A Study Nurse for Path (Uganda), Sarah Coutinho, says the country piloted Sayana Press in April 2016 and 77 women were enrolled for the study at Kansaeeta health centre.

“Thirty-five were enrolled on self-inject (Sayana Press) whereas 32 were on Depo. All of them have been followed up at three times intervals. Those on Depo go to the clinics to have their injectable. Those on Sayana are also followed up,” she explains.

She, however, reveals that more than 10 women discontinued for various reasons including their husbands’ disapproval.

“Most women around here are subjected to domestic violence. They are not able to make decisions without their husband’s approval; they are not even supposed to question their husbands’ decision. So they were told to discontinue,” Coutinho says.

Uganda is ranked 10 in the African population data and current population stands at 36.6million with expectation growth of 101.5 in 2050. Its total fertility rate stands at 5.8 percent and modern contraceptive method is 30 per cent.

Tanzania is yet to adopt the Sayana Press, currently there are several methods of contraceptives that the population depends on including condoms, pills, female sterilization, vasectomy, injectable, implants and IUDs.

Tanzania like many other countries in Africa has been introduced to the new contraceptive. However, unlike Tanzania, Uganda introduced Sayana Press through community-based distribution.

Ministry of Health’s, permanent secretary Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya told The Citizen that the government received an introductory letter from Tanzania Food and Drug Authority (TFDA).

However, he says that since the devise was introduced to the ministry early in the year, it is yet to be approved for next level because they are still looking for expert advice.

“Since this plan was introduced, we sought for guidance from the local gynaecologist team for their expert advice on which direction to take,” he says.

Benefits of family planning

Family planning benefits the health and well-being of both women and men, children, families and communities and is a key component of sexual and reproductive health services.