537 herds of cattle seized grazing in Serengeti

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ngorongoro. At least 537 herds of cattle were on Wednesday, October 4, seized by a special force to crack down on livestock grazing in Serengeti National Park.

Serengeti National Park Chief Conservator William Mwakileta said the herds of cattle were seized 5km in an area bordering Piyaya Ward in Ngorongoro District.

“Security organs have launched a major operation to remove livestock from the national park. Herds of cattle enter the park through the south-east part of Serengeti National Park,” said Mr Mwakileta.

He called upon livestock keepers to abide by Tanzania National Parks laws, which prohibited to graze animals from national parks to avoid contraction of diseases between livestock and wild animals.

The head of the special force, who doubles as the assistant conservator, Mr Lameck Emmanuel, said since September 1 to October 4 this year, they seized 970 herds of cattle in Serengeti National Park.

He noted that livestock keepers managed to repossess 335 cattle after paying a Sh50,000 fine for every cattle, which amounted to Sh16.7 million.

“Until now we have managed to seize 650 cattle and we are waiting for owners to pay fines so that they can repossess them,” he said.

Speaking on the 537 herds of cattle seized on Wednesday, Mr Emmanuel said the animals were being grazed by children and one of them from Piyaya was still being held.

Speaking to The Citizen, the boy said he was told to graze the animals by his father, who lived in Piyaya. He said after he was held his peers ran away. “These 537 animals belong to my father and a neighbour,” the boy said.