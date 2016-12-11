Sendeka sworn in new Njombe regional boss

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday sworn in Mr Christopher Ole Sendeka as the new regional commissioner for Njombe.

A statement from State House said that Dr Magufuli also sworn in several other people whom he recently appointed to various posts.

Mr Sendeka, the former MP for Simanjiro, who was earlier in the year appointed publicity secretary of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) takes over from Dr Rehema Nchimbi who has been transferred to Singida.

The others who were sworn-in yesterday included Mr Mathew Mtigumwe, who has been named a permanent secretary in the ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock. He will be responsible for Agriculture.

Dr Maria Sasabo was also sworn in as permanent secretary in the ministry of Works, Transportation and Communications, while Dr Aloyce Nzuki was admitted in the government as deputy permanent secretary in the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

In the ceremony held at State House, Ms Grace Martine, was also sworn in as chief of protocol.

The new top public officials were named last week in reshuffle and appointments where Dr Magufuli named 21 ambassadors and several permanent secretaries.