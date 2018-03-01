Senior WB education director to visit Tanzania

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

The World Bank Senior Director for Education, Mr Jaime Saavedra will have a four-day visit in the country, which will start on March 4.

During their visit, they will discuss the bank’s education support and how to address challenges in the sector.

The visit will see Prof William Anangisye, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), launch a report namely Facing Forward: Schooling with Learning in Africa.

The launch will take place on March 5 in Dar es Salaam.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 1, by WB Tanzania communication department, the director will meet Ms Joyce Ndalichako, the minister for Education, Science and Technology, officials in the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government, as well as representatives of the private sector.

According to the statement, the regional study complements the WB recent World Development Report 2018: Learning to Realize Education’s Promise, which was released in September 2017 and argued that without learning, education will never help in eliminate abject poverty and create shared opportunity and prosperity for all.

“The director will also visit Dodoma where he will hold discussions with students and teachers at some primary and secondary schools,” read part of the statement.

In Africa, Tanzania is the third largest recipient of support from the World Bank’s International Development Assistance (IDA), and an important partner of the World Bank in the effort to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity globally.

Active education projects financed by the World Bank include the Education Program-for-Results (EPforR); the Education and Skills for Productive Jobs (ESPJ) Program-for-Results; the Eastern and Southern Africa Centers of Excellence Project (ACE II) and the Zanzibar Improving Students Prospects Project (ZISP), together amounting to $381 million.