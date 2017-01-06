Senkoro to be buried in Dar tomorrow

Dar es Salaam. Dr Anna Senkoro, the first woman to contest the Union presidency in 2005, who died on Wednesday from cardiac complications, will be buried at Kinondoni cemetery on Saturday afternoon, her family announced yesterday.

A family spokesperson, Mr George Nathaniel, said that after a short church service at the Winners Chapel International of Ukonga, the event of final respects will be held at her Tabata Segerea residence.

Earlier, Mr Nathaniel informed mourners that Dr Senkoro, who died on Wednesday of cardiac complications, had been consulting doctors for a period of two weeks.

“She was always optimistic about life. She wanted to see positive changes. We thank God that she used her days in this world working so hard to make sure that her children live a better life even without a father,” he said. Dr Senkoro’s husband, Mr Makule Senkoro, died on 2012.