Seoul dev assistance to Africa tops $ 420m

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. South Korea's development assistance to African quadrupled to $ 421million in 2016 from $ 107m in 2008, it was disclosed here on Friday. Most of the Korean aid to Africa goes towards water, health, education, energy and infrastructure. "We are particularly keen on assisting African families who can't afford to access quality healthcare due to abject poverty", said Jun Hye Sook, a member of Seoul's National Assembly. She said during a visit to the East African Community (EAC) headquarters that her country has put in place a programme to train African doctors, medical experts and nurses in South Korea. "Korea is aiming at teaching at teaching doctors and medical experts who will return home to serve their people as well as upgrading health infrastructure", she said.

In Tanzania, the Far East country is currently assisting in the construction of additional facilities at the Muhimbili University of Helath and Allied Sciences (Muhas).

However, she informed the EAC technocrats that Korean experts coming to the region were facing challenges in acquiring visas and work permits which would enable them to volunteer their services in EA.

The EAC secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko assured the Korean delegation that the Community would work closely with the partner states' governments in addressing the issue of visas and work permits.

He applauded South Korea for her generous assistance in the health sector, saying the training of doctors and other medical specialists was crucial to the EAC.

"We also have programmes for strengthening the capacity of medical testing laboratories in the region.