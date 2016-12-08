By Set aside land for youth to take up farming: minister

Dodoma. The Deputy Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and Persons Living with Disabilities, Mr Anthony Mavunde, yesterday directed all municipalities in the country to set aside special areas, where the youth could engage in agricultural and entrepreneurship activities.

He said the move would help eradicate poverty in the country through self-employment. Mr Mavunde gave the directive yesterday, when closing a special meeting that involved under the support of diverse international donors, including the International Labour Organisation.

He said the fifth phase government was determined to help the youth initiate different small and medium economic projects due to limited opportunities in the employment market.

“The government has always insisted that each municipality should have special places, where the youth can engage in economic activities and be given land to cultivate cash crops. But, unfortunately, such directives have yet to be implemented,” he noted.

He urged the youth from across the country, especially those graduating at different universities, to use the knowledge and skills they acquired to initiate economic projects of their own.