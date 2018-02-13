Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Seven Tanzanite One officials released on bail

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mirerani. Seven top Tanzanite One Mining Ltd officials, who were recently arrested by police for allegedly being engaging in illegal Tanzanite mining, have been released on bail.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday evening, Manyara Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mr Augustine Senga confirmed the release of the accused, adding that the police were still going on with investigation.

 “We have released the officials on bail, but we are still probing the allegations,” he said.

The suspects were last week arrested after Manyara Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti formed a team to investigate the allegations and found the suspects linked with illegal extraction of the precious mineral, which is found in Tanzania only.

