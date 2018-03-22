Seven dead as truck overturn in Kigoma

By Anthony Kayanda @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. Seven people have died in Kigoma after a truck they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned at Kasagamba in Kigoma District in the region.

Kigoma Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Martin Otieno told The Citizen that the accident occurred on Tuesday night as the truck driven by Mr Slim Hamis, a resident of Manyoni in Singida Region was downing the Kasagamba slope.

He said all the six people who boarded the truck perished at the scene and that a pedestrian, residing at Mkongoro Village, Mr Eliakimu Samson died shortly before accident after he was hit by a truck as it was overturning.

According to him, the driver’s negligence was the cause of accident as he failed to control the truck at the corner of the Kasagamba slope before veering off the road and overturning.

"The truck owned by Nassoro Abdallah Nassoro, a resident of Singida was carrying bunches of banana to Singida has been seriously damaged,” he said.

Mr Otieno said they have managed to recognize Mr Ramadhan Saidi, the truck conductor and a resident of Manyoni, noting that the four other people were yet to be identified.

The Kigoma referral hospital medical supervisor, Mr Fadhil Kibaya confirmed to receive seven bodies which were yet to be collected by relatives.

He called upon drivers to be careful and reduce avoidable accidents that subject the country into unnecessary costs during treatment of casualties and preservation of dead bodies.

"Normally, casualties are treated for free in order to save their lives. Even after recovery, experience shows they most of them do not clear their medical bills,” he said.