Sh1.4bn needed to sort out conflicts

Dar es Salaam. District land and housing tribunals across the country require at least Sh1.4 billion and 233 new employees to discharge their duties efficiently and reduce conflicts.

This was said by the Registrar for District Land and Housing Tribunals, Ms Amina Rashid, while addressing journalists yesterday.

Ms Rashid said between 2004 and September this year, at least 43,838 out of 59,621 land and housing conflict cases were resolved and 15,783 are being processed.

She said the pace has been slow due to the lack of experts and funds.

Currently there are only 53 operating tribunals countrywide with 173 employees.

She noted that her office requested funds from the Treasury and they were still waiting for cash from there as well as additional staff.

“With the funds, we will speed up proceedings on land claims and end the backlog of cases that have piled up over the last three years,” she said.

According to Ms Rashid the government had promised to establish new 100 land tribunals by 2020 an average of 20 tribunals per year to meet the target. She added that the institution has been failing to do effectve inspection in areas with land disputes due to lack of transport facilitation.

On average, one councillor attends to 30 cases per month but due to shortage of staff one handles up to 50 cases per month.