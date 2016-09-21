Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Sh1.7bn road all set for Nov, says Tanroads

 

Musoma.  Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads) is working hard to make sure the Sh1.7 Musoma-Makoko Road is complete by November this year.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday Mara Tanroads project engineer Bishanga Suleiman said construction started in January by Mwanza based Jasco Engineering Company.

Initially the deadline was for October but due to various challenges it was pushed back to November.

He noted the challenges as the presence of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) backbone along the road and water pipes.

He said although the road is under the Musoma Municipal Council, Tanroads is supervising the construction.


