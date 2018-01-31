By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Wednesday 31 January said the government would issue Sh10 billion for the Immigration Department to start the construction of its headquarters in Dodoma.

This comes after he expressed his excitement over an outstanding performance demonstrated by the immigration department since 2016.

Dr Magufuli made the pledge shortly before he officially inaugurated the electronic passport (e-passport).

“I should be honest that the department has been doing a good job following major reforms, I’m so impressed that you are now delivering,” he said.

This, according to Dr Magufuli, was among the reasons why he bought residential houses for Immigration officers in Dodoma.

“The Commissioner General for Immigration, Dr Anna Makakala didn’t ask anything but I purchased the houses for them. However, I will issue Sh10 billion to be spent on building new headquarters in Dodoma,” he said.

According to the head of state, the department has demonstrated efforts in controlling illegal migration, combating corrupting among its officers prompting to the increased revenue collection to Sh132.2 billion in the financial year 2016/17.