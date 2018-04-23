Sh15bn for new drainage canal along overwhelmed Dar creeks

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.natiommedia.com

Dodoma. The Ilala municipal council in Dar es Salaam city plans to construct a 9.82 kilometer-long water canal that would boost drainage and take some of the load off the Msimbazi, Tenge, Liwiti, Sungura and Tembomgwaza creeks.

The project will be executed under the Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP) at a total cost of Sh15 billion – and tenders for its implementation would be announced in May this year.

This was said in the National Assembly on Monday, April 23, by the deputy minister of State in the President's Office who is responsible for ‘Regional Administration and Local Government,’ Josephat Kandege.