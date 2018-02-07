Sh17.5m raised to build school lab

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Manyara Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti has collected Sh17.5 million to complete the construction of a laboratory at Bishop Nicodemus Hhando Secondary School.

The money was collected at a fundraising on Tuesday, February 6, when he was on his seven-day tour of the region to oversee the implementation of development projects.

He also gave teachers Sh1 million and students received 100 bags of maize as tokens as the school emerged number one in the 2017’s Form Four national examination at the regional level.

He directed the district commissioner, Mr Chelestino Mofuga, to ensure the library is completed in three months.

“I also happened to be a headmaster, so I know the construction cost,” he said.