Sh17.5mil collected to complete school lab construction

Mbulu. The Manyara Regional Commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti, has collected Sh17.5 million for completing the construction of the laboratory building of Bishop Hando Secondary School.

The money was raised at a fundraising drive Wednesday on February 6, when the RC was on his seven day-tour of the region to inspect the implementation of development projects.

He also gave Sh1mil to teachers and students received 100 bags of maize as a gift after their school emerged atop in the 2017 Form Four national examination results at the regional level.

Speaking in the event, Mr Mnyeti directed the District Commissioner, Mr Chelestino Mofuga, to ensure the construction of the library was completed in three months.

“I also happened to be the head of a secondary school, so I know the cost of construction,” he said.

Earlier, the school’s head master, Mr Samuel Surumbu, said the students’ performance had improved after the introduction of lunch.