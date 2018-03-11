Sh17 million raised for Mbulu school lab

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Some Sh17.5 million has been raised for completion of the construction of a science laboratory at the Bishop Hando secondary school in Mbulu district, Manyara region.

The school emerged the best among dozens of similar schools in the district in the ‘National Form Four Examinations’ last year – despite lacking vital facilities for the teaching of science subjects.

The 'Harambee' fund-raising exercise was led by the Manyara regional commissioner (RC), Mr Alexander Mnyeti, who donated Sh1 million of his own, together with one hundred 100-kilo bags of maize to the school’s teachers for excelling in last year's examinations.

During his visit to the school, the RC directed that construction of the science laboratory should be completed in the next three months.

According to Mr Mnyeti, a total of Sh40 million is needed to complete the project – noting that the Sh17.5 million raised was a commendable step in realizing the goal, thus creating a more conducive learning environment for science students.

"You should work hard to raise additional funds", the RC said, directing the Masqaroda ward leaders to mobilise people and institutions for more funds for the school project.

The Bishop Hando secondary school headmaster, Mr Samwel Surumbu, largely attributed the school’s good performance in last year's national exams to both hard-working teachers and the availability of school meals for the students.

He added that the school has been lucky to get volunteer teachers, especially for science subjects. "Their immense support is (one of) the reasons behind our success," the headmaster said.

However, he told the RC that the school still faces a shortage of buildings, including an office for teachers, residential houses and a dining hall.

The councilor for Masqaroda, Mr Peter Tarimo, assured the regional nawab that every effort would be taken to ensure that adequate funds are raised for the school’s projects.

Ends…