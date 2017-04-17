Sh19bn rubella grants queried in CAG findings

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Controller and Auditor General Prof Mussa Assad has raised concern over the use of Sh19.09 billion granted for operational costs for the rrbella campaign in 2014.

The Tanzania government received Sh20.94 billion from an international organisation Gavi Alliance and the whole amount was transferred to the Ministry of Health and social welfare for the rubella campaign.

The CAG report indicated that out of the amount, Sh19.09 billion was for vaccination, whereby Sh18.37 billion was to be spent in Tanzania mainland and Sh725.57 million transferred to Zanzibar.

However, Prof Assad stated in the report that a special audit revealed cases of fraudulent and corrupt nature in the areas of procurement, imprest and expenditure management and general operations of the grant.

“It was noted during special audit that memorandum of understanding between government of Tanzania and Gavi Alliance was violated because vaccination grants were not included in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework as well as the grant did not comply with government procedures and channels on fund transfer through sub treasuries and then Local Government Authorities (LGAs)” he stated.

While he confirmed to find Sh1 billion was spent on operational activities and Sh838.4 million was unspent, he also said there were unjustifiable expenditures by the local authorities and others were supported with forged documents.

For instance, the CAG revealed that Sh1.2 billion was paid as allowances to officers but was supported with forged documents. He also revealed that Sh293.950 million was paid to people who were not involved in vaccination campaign. The payees were neither councils’ employees nor their designation and duty stations were identified.

It was noted that total Sh82.725 million related to employees who were directly involved in rubella vaccination campaign were not paid despite available allocation of the budget. Those who were mainly affected were drivers and Ward Executive Officers who were promised that payments would be made once funds were available.

However, up to the time of the audit they were yet to be paid.

It was noted that expenditure of Sh316.29 million was paid for food not supplied. The supporting documents were denied by the service providers to either own own such documents or to have written them.

The documents were forged due to various deficiencies noted such as stamps and signatures differed from the original stamps and signatures, appearance and faces of documents differs from source book of the service providers attached as retirement particulars.

Some documents recognised Permanent Secretary as appropriate authority who received the service while the service was provided to the Local Government Authority.

The audit also noted fraudulent procurements of fuel amounting to Sh248.03 million for vaccination activities. Motor vehicle log books and fuel receipts did not indicate travel date and fuel consumption hence making it difficult to track fuel usage. The audit did not substantiate name of officers using the motor vehicle, quantity of fuel issued, destination and activities to have been performed.

The report indicates that Sh137.74 million was spent on repair and maintenance of various motor vehicles for vaccination activities. However, audit team could not substantiate repair and maintenance of motor vehicles since the garages used were not in the approved list. Also, owner of garages denied to recognize repair and maintenance, while even drivers were not aware of the repairs and maintenance of motor vehicles for vaccination activities.

The audit also noted that Sh497.18 million was paid as training allowances to regional and district health committees, primary health committees and officers participating in vaccination activities without justification as the audit team failed to confirm whether trainings were performed or not.

The CAG said the audit team observed that payments of Sh1.19 billion were made to 54 councils and 11 regional medical offices for various activities without supporting documents. In the absence of supporting documents it was not possible to substantiate beyond reasonable doubts that payments made were genuine expenditure which were in the action plans, the report stated.