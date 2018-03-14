Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Sh2.5 billion disbursed for medical supplies in Mbulu

Mbulu District Commissioner Chelestino Mofuga

  • Mbulu District Commissioner Chelestino Mofuga said this on Monday, March 12  when addressing residents after inspecting the under construction health centre buildings.
By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbulu. The government has disbursed a total of Sh2.1 billion to Mbulu District for purchasing medical supplies and equipment and completing the construction of health centres in Daudi, Dongobesh and Tsawi wards.

Mr Mofuga clarified that the three health centres had altogether been provided with Sh2.1 billion and that each had received Sh700 million for purchasing medical equipment.

He called upon residents to cooperate effectively and engage in the construction of the health centres so as to reduce costs and ultimately construct more buildings than what had been planned.

A resident of Tlawi Ward, Ms Elizabeth Eldas, thanked the government for issuing the money, which, in one way or another, would benefit them.

Mr Solomon Yaro, a resident of Daudi Ward, said the health centre in their area had now been improved through the money and that currently they had no need of going to Mbulu Town for health services.


