Sh2.6 billion releases to improve healthcare in Mwanza

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has released Sh2.6 billion for renovating a health centres and improve accessibility of drugs in Mwanza.

This was revealed on Tuesday, February 20 by Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa during his on-going tour in Mwanza region, saying the move is in line with government’s determination to improve the sector.

He was laying a foundation stone for the construction of Karume dispensary in Bugogwa ward, Ilemela District.

So far, Sh497 million has been spent for implementing the project.

The new facility will, have thereafter room, laboratory, labour room, maternity ward and wards for male and females.

“I’m impressed with the project, and the government will issue Sh200 million to be spent on procurement of other equipment,” he said.

According to him, the fifth phase government is determined to bring health service close to the people.

For his part, deputy minister for Health, Community development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Faustine Ndugulile said the move is part of government’s efforts to provide citizens with improved healthcare.