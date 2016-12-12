Monday, December 12, 2016

Sh210m irrigation scheme to benefit 4,000 farmers

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa inspects an

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa inspects an irrigation project being implemented by World Vision at Mang’ola area in Karatu District during his recent visit to Arusha Region. To his left (holding a mic) is the Agricultural Extension Officer for Baray Ward, Ms Heavenlight Msenga and to his right is World Vision Project Manager in Karatu, Mr John Masenza. PHOTO|FILBERT RWEYEMAMU 

In Summary

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Karatu. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has lauded World Vision, a non-governmental organisation, for successfully implementing an irrigation project in the district.

The project that costs Sh210 million is expected to benefit at least 4,000 small-scale farmers in the semi-arid covering 1,200 hectares along the shores of Lake Eyasi.

The Premier, who was on an official visit to Arusha last week, inaugurated the water project that will also benefit over 18,000 villagers.

World Vision project manager Devocatus Kamara said the cost of the project would increase up to Sh500 million upon completion in 2019.

The project focuses on supporting onion farmers in Mang’ola.

World Vision aims at improving the lives of people in Eyasi and Endabash divisions, semi-arid lowlands around Lake Eyasi.

Water supply and irrigation projects are being executed at Jobaj, Qang’dend and Antsa villages.

NGO officials say the focus of the on community development for the period between 2017 and 2020 will be on economic empowerment of residents.


