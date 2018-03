By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Sh3.2 billion has been spent on the feasibility study of the implementation of Hydropower project (Stigler Gorge) in Rufiji water basin.

This was revealed by the minister of finance and planning Dr Philip Mpango, when he tabled the government’s 2018/19 development plan on Tuesday, March 13.

He also revealed that a process to acquire a contractor has already started.