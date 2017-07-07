Sh300 million water project launched in Chamwino

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Water Mission International has launched a sh300million water project in the Chanhumba village - Chamwino district.

The project, which uses prepaid card system is expected to benefit more than 4,013 people.

The nonprofit organizations’ Managing director Mr Benjamin Filskoy said, “This is one among our pilot projects in Tanzania. We believe that water crisis in Tanzania can be solved and we take a comprehensive approach to combating the crisis with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) solutions. We design customized solutions for each community we serve and we partner with the recipients throughout the process,” he expressed.

The Executive Officer Mr Elias Matonya, of the Chanhumba village thanked Water Mission for its timely support, saying the project would play pivotal role at stimulating diverse socioeconomic development in the village.