Sh35bn worth Lindi water project ready to offer services

Lindi. The much awaited Ng’apa Water Project is at the completion point and may soon start providing residents here with clean and safe water.

The Sh35-billion project will benefit all residents linked to the network.

This was said by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Water, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, on Wednesday, January 31, when he inspected the project under the Lindi Urban Water and Sewerage Authority (Luwasa).

He said the ministry would pay a debt of Sh7 million to Tanesco including footing the costs of water treatment drugs after Luwasa failed to run itself.

“As the ministry we have taken the responsibility of paying for electricity and water treatment drugs. After that I believe Luwasa, whose leadership was handed over to the Mtwara Urban Water and Sewerage Authority (Mtuwasa), will have the capability of footing the costs because they will be selling water. So, in 24 hours to come, they will start pumping water into tanks in town and the residents will start drawing water,” said Prof Mkumbo.

Speaking, Mtuwasa director Mashaka Sitta, who is also supervising the Luwasa project, said over 57 per cent of the residents will enjoy the water service as the aim had been to attain 100 per cent.