Sh37bn project to end water scarcity

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The public utility, Mwanza Urban Water Supply and Sewage Authority (Mwauwasa), plans to end water shortages by constructing a water project that will serve more than 45,000 residents in the region.

The project, which is funded is funded by the European Investment Bank, the French Development Agency and the government, is among the three other projects, which will be implemented in Misungwi, Lamadi and Magu districts at Sh37 billion.

Mwauwasa managing director Anthony Sanga told The Citizen on Tuesday that the project was implemented since February 16 this year by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and more than 45,000 residents were expected to benefit from it. Meanwhile, only 8,000 residents out of the 299,759 residents of Magu District, according to the Population Census 2012, have access to safe and clean water.