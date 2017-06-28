Sh4.6 billion set aside to construct modern markets

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government through Market Infrastructure, Value Addition and Rural Finance (MIVARF) is planning to spend at least sh4.6billion to construct three new storey modern market in Kinyasi-Unguja, Tibirizi and Konde-Pemba in Zanzibar.

Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled Mr Antony Mavunde informed the Parliament on Wednesday that the State project also targets to 16 new markets in different areas in Tanzania Mainland.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Ms Mwanne Nchemba (CCM-Tabora Urban) who wanted to know future plans by MIVARF to extend its crucial services in more parts of Mainland.

“The government through MIVARF has so far played major role at improving market infrastructures in some areas in the country. What is the government’s future plans to extend this project in more areas? She asked.

For his part, Mr Daimu Mpakate (CCM-Tunduru South) asked the government to see possibility of constructing at least one godowns in each wards of Tunduru in order to assist cashew nuts growers to preserve their harvest more professionally.

“In my constituency cashew farmers are facing myriad challenges of preserving their products due to absence of warehouses, why can’t the government assist the farmers through MIVARF? He asked.

Responding, Mr Mavunde told Parliament that MIVARF is also dealing with enhancing the performance by local Saving Savings and Credit Co-operative (SACCOS).