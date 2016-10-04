Sh4 billion raised for Kagera quake victims, says RC

By Kamala Lutatinisibwa

Bukoba. Following the September 10 earthquake that hit parts of Kagera Region, over Sh4 billion has been raised so far to help the region rebuilt its infrastructure.

Kagera Regional Commissioner Salum Kijuu told reporters in Bukoba on Tuesday that out of the money, Sh3 billion came from donations from different stakeholders through the disaster relief account at CRDB, Bukoba Branch, while the remaining was in terms of building material, food and other donations in kind.

Major Gen Kijuu said the items included four tonnes of maize flour, 1,000 bags of sugar, 100 tonnes of rice, five tonnes of beans, 50 tonnes of maize, 850 cartons of drinking water and clothing materials.

The other items include 249 litres of cooking oil, 26 cartons of soap, 90 bed sheets, 2,000 blankets, 1,274 mosquito nets , 570 school pairs of uniforms, 694 mattresses, and 5,760 tents.

“Keep contributing and don’t give up. The money is safe and will be directed to the needy. No cent will be misused,” he urged donors.