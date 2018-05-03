Sh43.5 billion arrears paid to 27,118 public servants

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. At least 27,118 public servants, including 15,593 teachers, were paid ShSh43.5 billion in arrears by February, this year.

Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, revealed this on Wednesday, May 2, in Parliament when responding to a question during debate ministry of Education, Science and Technology estimates for the year 2018/19.

She said there was misleading information that the government was not concerned with teachers’ welfare.