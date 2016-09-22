Sh4tr needed to curb poaching at Selous

Namtumbo. Wildlife authorities need at least Sh4 trillion to combat poaching at Selous Game Reserve and efficiently market the protected area to the rest of the world.

Covering 50,000sqkm, the Selous is one of the largest protected areas in Africa, renowned for its large numbers of elephants and other big animals.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) representative, Mr Johannes Kirchgater, said recently that there was a need for the government to step up efforts against poaching.

Mr Kirchgater said this during a tour by nine journalists from Germany.

The journalists were in Ruvuma Region on a three-day tour to raise funds for energising the anti-poaching campaign in the game reserve.

The tour is also part of efforts to open up the Southern Zone tourism circuit to the world, according to Mr Kirchgater.

“We are targeting more than three million people who are watching Youtube as we seek funds for conservations.”

He said part of the money to be raised will be used to train game wardens at Selous.

A trainer at the Wildilife Management College, Mr Metson Mwakanyamale, said despite efforts made by the government and other stakeholders poaching is still a serious problem.