By Daniel Makaka @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

A boys’ hostel at Katunguru secondary school in Sengerema district has caught fire on Wednesday, February 7, causing a loss of about Sh70 million.

The accident also left over 200 students without shelter, according to school’s headmaster Mr Baraka Msimba.

He said the accident occurred at around 3.45am and destroyed various students’ properties such as exercise books, textbooks, mattresses and school uniforms.

The source of the accident is yet to be known.