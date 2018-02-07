Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Sh70 million properties destroyed, over 200 students left without shelter as hostel catches fire

In Summary

The accident also left over 200 students without shelter, according to school’s headmaster Mr Baraka Msimba.

By Daniel Makaka @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

 A boys’ hostel at Katunguru secondary school in Sengerema district has caught fire on Wednesday, February 7, causing a loss of about Sh70 million.

He said the accident occurred at around 3.45am and destroyed various students’ properties such as exercise books, textbooks, mattresses and school uniforms.

The source of the accident is yet to be known.

The Sengerema District Executive Director Mr Magesa Mafuru said they would do everything possible to help the students.

 

