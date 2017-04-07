Sh760m spent on rhino questioned

By By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Members of Parliament yesterday questioned the rationale behind the move of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to spend at least Sh768 million annually to feed and care for Rhino Fausta in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

They demanded to know why the government was spending so much money on the aged rhino while there were key social services that have stalled for luck of funds.

In her basic question, Babati Urban MP Paulina Gekul asked Minister Jumanne Maghembe why the government was spending Sh64 million each month to feed rhino Fausta. “Is there any special reason for the government to inject so much money annually just for taking care for Fausta?” she asked.

Responding, Prof Maghembe admitted that the government was spending the said amount on the aged rhino being cared for in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

“You know, rhinos are among very rare animals in the world and need very close care. Currently, Rhino Fausta is in a special cage in Ngorongoro receiving special treatment. She is old and frequently undergoes disease attacks,” he said, added that taking care for animals in different national parks was, however, very expensive.

Moreover, he revealed that the ministry was planning to run a special census in order to determine the actual number of people and animals living within Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

He said in recent years, there has been significant intrusion of human activities and domesticated animals in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a situation that was threatening the welfare of the prestigious park. “The census will start from April 12 to June this year. The move will involve numerous stakeholders including the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the National Identification Authority (Nida),” he revealed.