Sh80m spent on Ilemela water project

By Jonathan Musa @jonathan_ink jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. About 7,000 Kaghwa villagers in NyamongoloWard, IlemelaDistrict, expect to benefit from a clean and safe water project.

The project is implemented by Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) at Sh80 million to serve the villagers and neighbouring villagers.

It was launched by Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Angeline Mabulaon Wednesday and will pump 4,000 litres per hour.

Speaking at the event, the deputy minister hailed SBL for contributing to development projects, urging the company to keep it up.

She also urged the villagers to take care of the projectso that it would last longer.

“This is a great stride that has to be appraised. There is a need to have access to clean and safe water and SBL has played its part,” she said.

For his part, SBL Public Relations Director John Wanyanchapromised continued cmmunitysocial responsibility activities in the district.

“This NyamongoloProject is meant to improve the villagers’ living standard and easing water shortages in the village. I hope girls will be able to concentrate on studies and women on productive work unlike what has been in the past – walking long distances looking for water,” he noted.

He said SBL had a plan to help farmers and in the past three years it had successfully reached 100 farmers helping them with technical support and funds to improve their lives.

“Through this, SBL has managed to get raw materials up to 10,000 tonnes produced by farmers, a situation that has helped the development of the company and increase farmers’ income,” he added.

For his part, KaghwaChairman Selemani Mabinasaid in August this year two children were drowned in a dam after it rained.

Meanwhile, one of the villagers, Ms Florence Shija, said before the launchof the water project, they were forced towake up as early as 4am to cover about 15km looking for clean water and sometime they had to use dirty water from dams.