Sh9 billion to connect power to Arusha villages

By Happy Lazaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A total of 58 villages in Arusha region will be connected to power under a rural electrification project whose first phase, to cost Sh9.3 billion was launched last week.

This was disclosed by the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) regional manager, Mr Gasper Msigwa during the unveiling of the project at Mbuyuni village on the outskirts of Arusha.

He said the entire project would electrify at least 6,409 households and that feasibility study on actual implementation has commenced.

Unveiling the project, which is being executed by the Rural Energy Agency (Rea), the minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani called on Tanesco to speed up the power connection for households which have paid the required charges.

He directed the national power utility to ensure connection is done within seven days for electricity consumers who have paid and that disciplinary action should be taken against technicians who delayed the connections.

"There had been complaints that such connections have been delayed for up to two months. This must stop", he ordered the Tanesco staff.

Dr Kalemani also reiterated his call that connection charges should remain Sh27,000 for each household, warning that legal actions would be taken to dishonest staffs who raise the charges.

Arusha regional commissioner, Mr Mrisho Gambo called on the villagers to protect the power infrastructure from vandalism, hence enabling them to benefit from electricity connection.