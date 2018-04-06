Shabaab attack on UPDF criticised

Kampala. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called for a crackdown on financiers of Al-Shabaab terrorists around the world and condemned the attacks on Ugandan forces in Somalia that left eight soldiers dead and six injured.

Al-Shabaab terrorists claimed responsibility for the attacks on three bases of Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) operating under Amisom in lower Shabelle in Somalia saying they had killed 59 Ugandan soldiers.

UNSC President, Gustavo Meza-Cuadra said in a statement that, “The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice.”

Ambassador Meza-Cuadra said all states should cooperate with Somalia to hold accountable the people responsible for the killings.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” he said.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Uganda. The members of the Security Council wished a speedy recovery to those injured,” he said.

He further noted that the attacks will not weaken their determination to bring peace and reconciliation process in Somalia.

The attackers used vehicles loaded with explosives, which they set off to allow them gain access to the bases.

However, army and defence spokesman, Brig Richard Karemire, said the militants were were repulsed and 130 of them (Al Shabaab attackers) were killed.

The UNSC praised the soldiers for their bravery.

Amisom troops pushed Al-Qaeda linked al-Shabaab out of the Somali capital in 2011 -- and subsequently other towns and cities -- but the Islamists still hold sway in large parts of the countryside and launch regular gun and bomb attacks on government, military and civilian targets in Mogadishu and ambushes on military convoys and outposts. (NMG)

East African leaders contributing to the 22,000-strong AMISOM force last month called for the United Nations to reconsider plans to withdraw troops by December 2020, saying the timeline was unrealistic and could lead to a reversal of gains.