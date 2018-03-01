Shein calls for NEC, ZEC cooperation

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein has asked the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to continue cooperating with its isles counterpart, Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Dr Shein made the statement on Thursday, March 1, following a meeting with NEC officials visited the Unguja State House.

The officials, who paid him a visit, are NEC Chairman Judge Semistocles Kaijage, Deputy Chairman Judge (Ret) Hamid Mahmoud Hamid and director of election Mr Kailima Ramadhani.

According to a statement from NEC, Dr Shein was optimistic that through a cooperation of the two electoral bodies, Tanzania will continue to win respect from every corner of the world.

“You will also be able to share the experience on the best way to improve your performance provided that each body has its own experience in conducting elections,” he said.

Dr Shein exuded his confidence that the NEC chairman would perform well.

The Zanzibar President also he was impressed with initiatives that the electoral commission was undertaking to mobilize the eligible voters to participate in various elections.

He added that the government will find a permanent NEC office in Zanzibar to enable the body to discharge its duties smoothly.

“The government will always provide full support for the commission,” he assured.