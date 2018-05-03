Shilling depreciates by 1.4pc

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The shilling has experienced a depreciation of almost 1.4 per cent over the last four months against the US dollar, Bank of Tanzania (BoT) reports have shown.

BoT daily indicative foreign exchange reports show that the local currency dropped from a selling rate of Sh2,241.24 a dollar on January 2 to Sh2,273.63 on May 2.

The central bank report also shows that the shilling buying rates also increased to Sh2,251 on Wednesday from Sh2,208 recorded on March 2.

The depreciation rate of 1.4 per cent this year is lower compared to the depreciation rate of 2.4 per cent recorded during the same period last year.

In February, the shilling recorded a slight deprecation against the dollar trading at an average rate of Sh2,254.5 per US dollar from Sh2,246.7 per US dollar in the preceding month.

“On annual basis, the shilling depreciated by 0.8 per cent from Sh2,226.5 per US dollar in February 2017,” BoT monthly economic report for February report reads.

The Bank of Tanzania participated on both selling and buying sides of the market in order to maintain an orderly market and meet seasonal demand for foreign exchange.