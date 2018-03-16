Friday, March 16, 2018

Shipping services in Zanzibar suspended due to bad weather

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Zanzibar Maritime Authority (ZMA) has suspended shipping services in the Indian Ocean due to poor weather.

A statement released on Thursday evening by ZMA Director General Mr Abdallah Hussein Kombo, indicates that shipping services were suspended until further notice.

“The services will resume, when wether condition in the sea stabilizes,” said Mr Kombo.

Contacted through telephone today, Friday 16, Mr Kombo said shipping services will resume anytime from today because weather condition has stabilizes.

 


