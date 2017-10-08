Shortage of science teaching kits, teachers still critical

Moshi.Kilimanjaro region is still facing the shortage of science teachers and teaching materials, including books, for science subjects; Biology, Physics and Chemistry as well as Mathematics. Even when available the teaching materials in question as expensive for both the parents and the school authorities.

George Jidamva,the regional education officer responsible for secondary education says although the government has strived to equip public schools with the necessary teaching and learning materials, the main challenge has been availability of science books and teachers.