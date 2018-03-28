By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanzania has an acute shortage of skilled teachers for the deaf.

The situation hinders the provision of quality education for the deaf, Uhuru Mchanganyiko Primary School teacher Paul Koti said.

He told The Citizen yesterday that the teacher-to-pupil ratio is supposed to be 1:1.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting on tackling challenges for the deaf and the visually impaired people.

“Every pupil is supposed to be taught by one teacher so that the pupil can concentrate and understand subjects accordingly. At present one teacher teaches three pupils. So, it’s difficult for pupils to understand what they are taught.”

Sense International country director Geoffrey Atieli said the organisation had been cooperating with the government to support deaf-blind children and the elderly with disabilities in education.

“We work with the Ministry of Education and that of Local Government and we have established 10 centres in several districts to support deaf-blind people,“ he said.

According to Mr Atieli, the organisation has been empowering young deaf-blind people.

The National Bureau of Statistic estimates that 55 per cent of the deaf in the country are illiterate.