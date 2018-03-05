Shot in the arm for Tarime women inmates

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tarime. Acacia North Mara has donated items worth over Sh10 million to inmates at the Tarime Women Prison, a move that will improve the well-being of the convicts.

The items were delivered to the inmates as part of activities meant to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

They include 50 mattresses, television sets, 136 sanitary pads, 272 soap bars, 34 pairs of sandals and 34 tooth brushes and toothpaste tubes.

Others are body lotion, 34 dozen of underwear, 170 vests, 10 blankets and a music system.

Speaking after handing over the items, Acacia North Mara Sustainable Communities Manager, Mr Richard Ojendo said the International Women Day marks achievement made by women in various areas that is why women from his company decided to celebrate the day by helping the inmates.

“This donation is meant to recognize the significance of the women in building a strong economy. Therefore, they should be fully engaged in development issues in order to realise the country’s industrialization drive,” he said.

Mr Ojendo said in an effort to draw a particular attention to the rights and contribution of rural women in the society his company decided to support government's activities under the second phase of the national five-year development plan to promote gender balance.

For his part, the Tarime district commissioner, Mr Glorious Luoga said the government is determined to take stern measures against those violating the rights of the women.

According to him, Tarime was among the districts with the biggest number of cases related to violence against women.

However, he said after a countrywide campaign of providing education on women rights, incidents of violence against women will fall.