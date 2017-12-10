Sierra Leone House fails to pass 'unfriendly' laws

AFRICAREVIEW .The Sierra Leonean opposition sighed with relief after parliament failed to pass several legislations deemed to give undue advantage to the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) candidate.

Parliament was dissolved on Thursday in line with constitutional provisions, setting the stage for the campaigns proper for the March 7, 2018 General Election. The vote will be for president and 144 lawmakers.

On the eve of the dissolution of the House, MPs sat into the night on Wednesday, discussing several issues. A bill designed to approve a Government Whitepaper, which resulted from the report of the recently reviewed constitution, was expected to be passed.

The Cabinet Whitepaper is said to have dismissed all key recommendations from the Committee, causing nationwide disquiet. At the end, it was not passed.

The same fate befell another bill designed to allocate a lucrative retirement benefit to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.

The House, however, passed two Acts and approved six bilateral agreements. It failed to amend a recently-enacted law imposing an astronomical increment in candidates’ fees for contesting the forthcoming elections.

President Ernest Bai Koroma will not be contesting after serving his two five-year terms.

He used his Thursday landmark address to lash out at his political opponents for ignoring his development.

President Koroma criticised people 'who stayed away from the country' while his government went through the trouble of developing it for now seeking to govern it.

The dissolved House was in the firm grip of APC, which had 70 members against the 42 seats held by the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) and 12 occupied by traditional leaders (paramount chiefs).

An amendment in the electoral laws earlier this year saw the parliamentary seats increased by 20.

APC has already named its candidate, who is facing a stiff challenge from two other strong contenders. One of them is the SLPP candidate, former junta leader Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio, who will be taking a second chance at the race after 2012.

There is also a former UN official, Dr Kandeh Yumkella, who is running under the newly established National Grand Coalition (NGC). Mr Yumkella appears to have changed the political dynamics from what used to be a two-horse race between the APC and SLPP, to a three horse race. He particularly appeals to the youths and the educated elites from the Western Area (Freetown). Some analysts have interpreted that as posing the greatest threat to APC.

President Koroma’s comment on Thursday was widely viewed as directed at the former UN official.

“While we were doing all these heavy lifting to bring change in our beloved country, others were either inattentive or too far away to see our vision of a better Sierra Leone,” the president told a packed parliament.