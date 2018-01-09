Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Simanjiro teachers shower JPM with praise over Sh200 billion in outstanding arrears

 

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Simanjiro. Teachers in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region, have showered President John Magufuli with praise for his directive on the release of Sh200 billion for clearing outstanding arrears, including those of teachers.
Simanjiro District Teachers Trade Union (TTU) chairperson Abraham Kisimbi, speaking on Tuesday with The Citizen, said the development should be lauded by all teachers in Tanzania.
Mr Kisimbi said teachers in Simanjiro District feel comforted by the announcement of President Magufuli over the release of Sh200 billion.
Union’s district secretary Nazama Tarimo echoed Mr Kisimbi’s statement, saying the President’s directive had now boosted the working spirit of teachers in the district.
Recently, President John Magufuli promised that the government would release Sh200 billion for clearing outstanding arrears.
The President gave the promise in Dar es Salaam when bidding farewell to Tanzania’s outgoing governor Prof Benno Ndulu, who handed over the baton to Prof Frolens Luoga.

