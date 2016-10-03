Simba SC, Yanga up in arms after ban

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary @tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Football giants Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga) yesterday reacted angrily after the government banned the two clubs from using Dar es Salaam’s National Stadium.

The Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Nape Nnauye, announced ban during a tour of the 60,000-seater venue to assess the damage caused by rioting fans when the two teams clashed on Saturday in a Vodacom Premier League match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The damage was blamed on Simba supporters, who ripped out dozens of seats and hurled them onto the running track in protest at what they perceived as officiating that was biased in Yanga’s favour.

Simba Secretary-General Patrick Kahemele described the decision as “rash”, saying they had been condemned unheard.

He said the club had expected the government and the Tanzania Football Federation to summon them and hear their side of the story before passing any decision.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms what happened yesterday (Saturday), but we feel that the government has not been fair to us,” Mr Kahemele said, adding that the government was also supposed to find the root cause of Saturday’s ugly scenes at the stadium.

“It should be remembered that Yanga beat us 2-0 twice last season, but nobody rioted or ripped out seats. Why has that happened this time around?”

Mr Kahemele’s views were echoed by his Yanga counterpart, Mr Baraka Deusdedit, who termed the decision “unacceptable”.

He said both clubs were supposed to be heard first, but that did not happen.

“The government should sit down with us and discuss what happened. It should be remembered that the stadium was built with taxpayers’ money. Banning teams from playing there is akin to stopping cars from using a bridge just because someone was careless enough to crash into it,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Nnauye said the scale of damage at the ten-year-old stadium called for drastic action.

“This is unprecedented. We estimate the damage at over Sh300 million. This has prompted is to take action because failure to do so would amount to condoning such incidents. The two clubs are barred from playing at this stadium until further notice.”

Mr Nnauye added that the government was withholding gate receipts from the match, saying the two clubs should be held responsible for damage to a gate and seats on the stands.

“There have been repeated calls for clubs and football fans to conduct themselves with civility at the stadium, but it seems the appeals have fallen on deaf ears. We expect these two clubs to be exemplary. They now must foot the repair bill,” Mr Nnauye said, adding that the government could not assume the role of a spectator as the stadium that cost tens of billions of shillings was vandalised.

“This ban should serve as a lesson to the two clubs and a deterrent to others who will seek to use the stadium in the future.”

Trouble started in the 26th minute of Saturday’s match when Yanga striker Amissi Tambwe opened the scoring after appearing to control the ball with his right hand.

Simba players angrily confronted referee Martin Saanya, who sent off the team’s captain, Jonas Mkude, in the ensuing confusion.

Simba supporters reacted by ripping out seats and throwing them onto the running track below, prompting police to fire tear gas at the riotous fans. Order was eventually restored and the match resumed after a five-minute stoppage. Simba equalised in the 87th minute through Shiza Kichuya.