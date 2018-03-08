Thursday, March 8, 2018

Simba president admitted at Muhimbili ICU

The Simba Sports Club President, Mr Evans Aveva 

In Summary

By Tausi Ally @TheCitizenTz tally@tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Simba Sports Club President, Mr Evans Aveva has been admitted to the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the court was told.

His lawyer, Mr Evodius Mtawala told Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri when the economic sabotage case facing Mr Aveva and four others came for mentioning on March 8.

“Mr Aveva, who is the first accused has been admitted at an ICU in Muhimbili National Hospital since yesterday and that is why he hasn’t appeared in court today,” Mr Mtawala told the court.

The resident magistrate adjourned the case to March 22 after the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) lawyer told the court that investigations against charges facing Mr Aveva were still incomplete.

Charged along with Mr Aveva are former Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President Mr Jamal Malinzi, former TFF Secretary General Mwesiga Selestine and an accountant with the federation, Ms Nsiande Mwanga.

Their arraignment is a culmination of investigation into allegations of abuse of office and suspicious money transactions by PCCB.

 

 

 

